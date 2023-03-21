Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

