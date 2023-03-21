Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.44. 34,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

