Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 502,101 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

