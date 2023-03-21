Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,647. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

