Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

