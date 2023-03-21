Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 5,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 277,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

