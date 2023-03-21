WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 11,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

