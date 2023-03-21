Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.87 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $910.73 million and approximately $104.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $336.38 or 0.01198672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00365764 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.85 or 0.26585026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,707,406 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

