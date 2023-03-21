Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.