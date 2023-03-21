Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

