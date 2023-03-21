xSUSHI (XSUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,164.87

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $49,164.87 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00005498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xSUSHI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00358680 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.86 or 0.26053040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010175 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.