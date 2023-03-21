YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

