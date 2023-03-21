Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Lynn Drummond Buys 6,639 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Lynn Drummond bought 6,639 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £22,373.43 ($27,475.66).

Zotefoams Price Performance

ZTF traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 346 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,662. The stock has a market cap of £168.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,883.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 233 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.55.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,833.33%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Articles

