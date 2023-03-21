Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $72.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZRSEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

