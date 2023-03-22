0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $119,443.69 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

