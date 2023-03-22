10,357 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

