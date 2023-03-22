13,500 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.