14,300 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.0 %

HRB opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.