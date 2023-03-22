1inch Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.10 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $424.61 million and approximately $30.10 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00358935 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.13 or 0.26088654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010189 BTC.

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,559,106 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.