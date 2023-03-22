30,426 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 217,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

