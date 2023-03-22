351,729 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 351,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock worth $195,367. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.