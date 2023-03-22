374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 310,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 136,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

374Water Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 374Water by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

