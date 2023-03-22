3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Sprott Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

