3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $54.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 4.3% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $54,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

