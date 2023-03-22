3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period.

BATS:NUEM opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $212.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

