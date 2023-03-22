3EDGE Asset Management LP Takes $344,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,667,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,099,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after buying an additional 158,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,329,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

