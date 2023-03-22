40,599 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

