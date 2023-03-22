41,372 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.