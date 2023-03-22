530 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $229.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

