5,457 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

