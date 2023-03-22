579,736 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 579,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $107.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

