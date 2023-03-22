58,499 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Bought by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF accounts for 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLD opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.