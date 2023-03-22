58,499 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Bought by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLDGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF accounts for 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLD opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

(Get Rating)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.