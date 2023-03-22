621,751 Shares in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 16,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,727,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500,669 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 300,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,268,000.

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. 4,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

