73,382 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,000. Ferguson comprises about 1.1% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.66) to GBX 9,890 ($121.45) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.9 %

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

FERG traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.40. 258,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,515. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

