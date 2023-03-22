7Pixels Price Down 4.4% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00009430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $43.00 million and approximately $21,868.20 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.71022897 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,191.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

