8,136 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 1,116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

