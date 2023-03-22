9,005 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,005 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 51.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.20, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,026 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

