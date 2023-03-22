Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

ABT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 891,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

