Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 744,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,739. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

