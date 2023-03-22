Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 41,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Acceleware Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

