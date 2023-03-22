Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.62 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

