Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.54. 784,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

