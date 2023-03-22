Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.30. The stock had a trading volume of 275,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,519. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.50. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

