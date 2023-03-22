Ace Cash One Day Volume Hits $789.64 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00355396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,089.78 or 0.25822673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

