ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.
