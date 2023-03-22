Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 62,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.32. 951,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

