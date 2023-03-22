ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Down 4.9%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 139,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 538,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -258.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

