Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $118.63. 445,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.41 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.