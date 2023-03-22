AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 19,381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

