AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 12,728 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.