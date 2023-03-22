AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.